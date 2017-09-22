SANTA MONICA—On Friday, September 22, at approximately 1:30 p.m., officers from the Santa Monica Police Department and a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter rushed to the 11800 W block of Idaho Ave. in Santa Monica after receiving a phone call made by a resident regarding a person “brandishing” an assault rifle in public.

Within minutes, police cars blocked Idaho Avenue from S. Westgate Avenue to Armacost Avenue preventing any traffic to pass; by-standers were told to “keep a distance,” from the potentially dangerous area. A reporter from Canyon News was present at the scene during the incident.

As questions were asked among emerging residents about the situation, information was passed that the suspect under question who was believed to be hiding within an apartment building, carrying a rifle, and refusing to come out. Multiple officers stood armed with guns outside the building, while one police officer, amplifying his voice through a bullhorn, made the announcement that the suspect needed to come out and surrender to the police with his hands in the air.

After the armed officers rushed inside the apartment building, it was discovered that the brandished rifle was a fake. “It was a replica,” Officer Ferroulet of the LAPD informed Canyon News. “Someone called and we had to come just to check-up…just in case.”

The name of the suspect has not been disclosed to the public. No further information is known about the suspect or his reasons for brandishing the replica rifle. At approximately 2 p.m., the LAPD re-opened the streets to motorists.