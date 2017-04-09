HOLLYWOOD—Steven Gregory Kaplan, 55, was charged in court on Tuesday, April 4 with three felony counts of criminal threats and one count of felony vandalism over $400 after allegedly terrorizing neighbors and a passersby from his North Vine Street apartment, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office indicated.

On March 31, Mr. Kaplan, a former attorney was accused of threatening to kill a fellow tenant while she was in the pool area on the 1500 block of his North Vine Street apartment complex. Later that day, Mr. Kaplan aimed a realistic looking pellet rifle at pedestrians outside his apartment window, threatening to kill them.

The defendant was also charged with felony vandalism for smashing the windows of his apartment before being taken into custody after a 6-hour standoff with police, prosecutors indicated.

Mr. Kaplan pleaded not guilty to the charges, and bail was set at $1 million. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Monday, April 17 in Department 38 of the Foltz Criminal Justice Center. If convicted, Kaplan faces up to 6 years in state prison.