Matt Greene’s Contract Bought Out By Kings

LOS ANGELES—The Kings have parted ways with defenseman Matt Greene, whose contract they bought out for a cap charge of $833,333 through the next two seasons.

The 34 year-old native of Grand Ledge, Michigan played three seasons of collegiate-level hockey at the University of North Dakota. He was selected by the Edmonton Oilers as a second-round (44th overall) draft pick in 2002. Greene made his NHL debut with Edmonton in 2005, proceeding to the Stanley Cup Final.

On June 29, 2008, Los Angeles traded defenseman Lubomir Visnovsky to Edmonton in exchange for Greene and center Jarret Stoll. Of the nine seasons he spent with the Kings, Greene served as the team’s assistant captain for eight (having been appointed before the 2008-09 season). His teammates name him the club’s Unsung Hero in 2010-11. Greene is also a six-time recipient of the Ace Bailey Memorial Award, which is issued to the team’s “Most Inspirational Player.”

In 464 regular season games with Los Angeles, Greene collected 67 points (comprised of 16 goals and 51 assists) and 458 penalty minutes. He also played in 61 playoff games, attaining a total of 13 points (two goals and 11 assists) and 48 penalty minutes. Greene made his final playoff appearance in 2014, when the Kings won the Stanley Cup for the second time in five years (their first win was in 2012).

This past season, Greene sustained a series of injuries including a strained groin and back pain (specifics were not cited). As a result, he only appeared in 26 games.

Amongst Los Angeles defensemen all-time, Green is ranked #9 in games played. He has represented Team USA at the World Championships, World Junior Championships, and World U18 Championships.

“Matt has made incredible contributions to our hockey club and we are very grateful for everything he has done since joining our organization including his outstanding leadership,” said Kings President Luc Robitaille. “Upon his arrival to Los Angeles he played a significant role in helping change the culture of the Kings and his contributions to our two Stanley Cups in particular is immeasurable.”