HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Laura Lynne Stacy, 28. who went missing on Sunday, January 22 was found alive on Wednesday, January 26 by authorities.

The Hollywood Hills woman was found walking on Antelope Valley (14) Freeway near Avenue K by detectives heading in that direction to join the search effort. Stacy was taken to the Antelope Valley Hospital. After being examined by the paramedics and fire officials it was reported Stacy had suffered from exposure to the environment and dehydration.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported that Stacy, who recently moved from Denver to Los Angeles, was last seen on Sunday driving a 2005 black Acura TL in the 3600 block of Barham Boulevard, two blocks south of Forest Lawn Drive.

Her car was found abandoned on Tuesday, January 25 around 10:20 p.m. in a remote desert area of 97th Street East and Avenue E in Lancaster. Stacy’s mother and father flew from Denver, Colorado to the Los Angeles area to assist in search efforts to locate their daughter.

Carol Stevenson, a publicist on the family’s behalf stated:

“The family is thrilled their daughter was found alive and was brought to the hospital to be cared for. They are with her and can now move forward from this together.”

Authorities do not suspect any foul play in the case. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to contact urged to call Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Person’s Unit at (213) 996-1800.

