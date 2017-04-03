PACIFIC PALISADES—A 36-year old man was killed and three others were injured when their bikes collided with a vehicle of a teen boy on Sunday, April 2 in Pacific Palisades, according to reports.

The incident occurred at 14710 W. Sunset Blvd., at the intersection with Chautauqua Boulevard indicated Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswomen Margaret Stewart. The motorcyclist has been identified as 36-year old David Babalyan of Reseda, coroner Lt. Larry Dietz indicated to My News LA.

According to reports, the three injured riders were taken to hospital. No details of the injured riders age or gender were revealed. There was no indication rather alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

The 16-year old teen stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities as they completed their investigation.