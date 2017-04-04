SHERMAN OAKS—Parents and district officials gathered at a school meeting on Monday, April 3 after a Sherman Oaks Charter School principal abruptly took a leave of absence.

LAUSD officials took questions from a packed room of parents who wanted answers as to why principal Kesia Douchette of Riverside Drive Charter Elementary School was forced out by Los Angeles School Unified School District. Douchette was principal for 5 years.

According to Fox 11 news, it is believed a small group of parents are behind the removal of Douchette. Parents who are supporters of Douchette believe it has to do with race and that the principal may have been harassed

“The school community was made aware last week that Principal Doucette informed Local District Northeast that she was taking a leave of absence. The District appointed retired principal Judy Shear to serve as interim effective Monday, April 3, 2017,” said Samuel Gilstrap, Public Information Officer for the LAUSD in a statement to Canyon News.

Written By Darylese Shook and Arjun Balasundaram