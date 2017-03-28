SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday and Thursday, April 5 and April 6, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Tongva Park’s Art @ Tongva program will launch the fourth annual “The Wonder Room.” According to a press release from the city of Santa Monica, the event includes two free evenings of visual art and performances by an interdisciplinary group of artists, who will “synchronously activate the ‘intimate’ rooms of Tongva Park.”

The Wonder Room features work by Los Angeles-based choreographer Sarah Elgart and her company, Arrogant Elbow, who will transform the familiar and mundane into the magical using light, sound, visuals, movement, and media. Grammy Award-winning vocalist Rosalie Rodriguez, who has appeared in feature films and showcased her abilities worldwide, will perform Peruvian boleros from her new album alongside Pepe Flores and Gino Gamboa.

Visual artist Deborah Aschheim, whose works revolve around memory and place, will share her “stunning, luminous ghost cityscapes.” Visual artist, director, and TED Fellow Christine Marie will use 3D/stereoscopic light spectacles to create visually stimulating experiences. Ana Prvacki, who utilizes a “gently pedagogical and comedic approach,” while maintaining a low carbon footprint, will present her work, “Tent, quintet, bows and elbows” with musical guests, The Blasting Company. Bridget Rountree and Iain Gunn of Animal Cracker Conspiracy, a hybrid puppet company, will conclude the evening with their shadow play “Desire to Fly,” inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s flying machine.

The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are welcome to explore and discover each work or performance at their own leisure. The Art @ Tongva program utilizes Tongva Park’s winding paths, urban vistas, and unique geography of gardens, which were designed by James Corner Field Operations.

Art @ Tongva is an ongoing series of events that began in 2014. Following The Wonder Room, “Great Explorations” will provide an immersive experience of art and culture for people of all ages on Saturday, May 13. On Wednesday and Thursday, June 7 and June 8, from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. nightly, a two-evening dance performance will be presented.

The events will take place at Tongva Park, at 1615 Ocean Ave., Santa Monica, CA 90401. Parking is available at the Civic Center Parking Structure, at 333 Civic Center Dr. The first 30 minutes are free, with $1 per each additional hour and $5 maximum per day.

For bus routes to Tongva Park, visit www.bigbluebus.com. Ample bike parking is located near each park entrance at Ocean Ave., Main St., and Olympic Blvd. For updated information on events, visit smgov.net/tongvapark/events.

The Santa Monica Cultural Affairs Division brings the city’s art scene to life by supporting numerous cultural events throughout the year. Cultural Affairs nurtures and promotes arts organizations and artist involvement in the community. For more information, visit smgov.net/arts.