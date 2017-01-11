OAKLAND—The Golden State Warriors managed to overcome a slow offensive start, defeating the Miami Heat 107-95 on Tuesday, January 10.

Kevin Durant scored a team-high 28 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors, who have won 8 of their last 10 games. Reigning two-time MVP Steph Curry had 24 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Draymond Green contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

Golden State’s rookie Patrick McCaw added a key 3-pointer in the game’s final moments, as he made his first career start in place of Klay Thompson, who did not play as he recovered from an illness.

Durant managed to make a trio of 3-pointers after missing his first five shots, something he would attribute to a lack of patience after the game.

“I was rushing early on, I rushed five shots,” Durant said. “My first five shots were terrible looks. It was just bad to watch, for sure. I settled in and told myself I don’t have to make up for Klay being out.”

Hassan Whiteside had 28 points and a game-high 20 rebounds for the Heat, who have lost three consecutive games. Tyler Johnson contributed 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists off the bench. Goran Dragic scored 17 points and Joe Johnson added 14 points and six assists.

Miami has lost 9 of their last 10 games, falling to 11-29 on the season and 14th in the Eastern Conference. The Heat will continue a six-game road trip with a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, January 13.

The Warriors have won two-straight games, and sit atop the NBA standings with a 33-6 record. Golden State hosts the Detroit Pistons in their next game on Thursday, January 12.