WEST HOLLYWOOD—West Hollywood is celebrating the 34th annual National Night Out on Tuesday, August 1 in a show of unity against crime, according to a press release from the city on Tuesday, July 18. Nearly 2,000 residents are expected to gather at block parties, live entertainment, barbecues, and other events throughout the city.

National Night Out originated in 1984 through the National Association of Town Watch, in an effort to encourage involvement in crime prevention activities, law enforcement and community partnerships, and neighborhood camaraderie, notes the press release. The event aims to bring back a sense of community and convey to criminals that neighborhoods are organized against crime.

National Night Out has been celebrated in West Hollywood since the city’s inception in 1984. Over 2.5 million people in 400 communities across 23 states participated in the first National Night Out, according to the campaign’s website. Neighborhoods began hosting festivals, block parties, parades, seminars, safety demonstrations, and youth events in support of the event. Now, more than 35 million people across the country gather to celebrate their unity and camaraderie in the fight against crime.

“National Night Out is a wonderful event that brings neighborhoods together,” said Mayor John Heilman. “It’s an opportunity for residents to make new friends, socialize, and meet representatives from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, our local L.A. County Fire Stations and City Hall, and it’s wonderful to see neighborhoods come together and take a firm stand against crime.”

As part of National Night Out events, the city of West Hollywood’s Recreation Services Division will host a free family-friendly movie night, featuring “Finding Dory,” at 8 p.m. at Plummer Park, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Attendees are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the outdoor movie.

There will be several street closures during the celebration, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the following locations:

The cul-de-sac at Sherbourne Drive and Ashcroft Avenue, with closures at San Vicente Boulevard and Ashcroft Avenue, and Ashcroft Avenue at Sherbourne Drive

N. Kings Road between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Street

N. Kings Road between Waring Avenue and Willoughby Avenue

Harratt Street between Palm Avenue and Larrabee Street

North Poinsettia Drive between Santa Monica Boulevard and Fountain Avenue

Additional events will take place in Plummer Park and at the West Hollywood Gateway, which do not require road closures. A complete list of events, times, and locations can be viewed on the city’s website at www.weho.org/nno.

Members of the West Hollywood City Council, along with the city’s Recreation Services Division, Public Safety Commission, Russian Advisory Board. the West Hollywood Gateway, and six Neighborhood Watch groups will participate in National Night Out festivities. The events will be held in coordination with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the Los Angeles County Fire Department, and City of West Hollywood officials and staff members.

For more information, please call Lily Campbell in the city’s Public Safety Department at (323) 848-6831 or at lcampbell@weho.org, or Janet Jimenez, Assistant to the City Manager at (323) 848-6376 or jjimenez@weho.org. For people who are deaf or hearing impaired, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

Canyon News reached out to West Hollywood’s Public Safety Department regarding the event, but did not hear back before print.