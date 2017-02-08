WEST HOLLYWOOD—With the Consolidated Municipal Election to be held on Tuesday, March 7, West Hollywood is conducting two voter registration pop-up events to encourage community members to participate in the election. During the election, voters will elect candidates to fill two seats on the West Hollywood City Council.

The voter registration pop-ups will be held on Monday, February 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Helen Albert Farmers Market, located on the north end of Plummer Park at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard, and on Thursday, February 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the West Hollywood Gateway, located at 7100 Santa Monica Boulevard, on the southwest corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Brea Avenue. The deadline to register for the Consolidated Municipal Election is Tuesday, February 21.

Voters can securely drop off their Vote by Mail (VBM) ballots at West Hollywood City Hall, located at 8300 Santa Monica Boulevard, through Monday, March 6, during regular City Hall hours.

City staff members will also provide voters with educational and informational materials from the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office in addition to registering voters at the pop-up events.

Voter registration forms may be obtained at West Hollywood City Hall during regular hours. The City’s elections page, www.weho.org/elections, provides detailed election information and links to the California Secretary of State’s Voter Registration page, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s website, and links to find specific information about how to apply to vote by mail, polling locations and sample ballots. Residents can find their polling place by visiting www.lavote.net/locator.

For additional information, call the city of West Hollywood’s City Clerk’s Office at (323) 848-6409, visit the City’s Elections page at www.weho.org/elections, or call the California Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline toll-free at (800) 345-VOTE (8683). For individuals who are deaf or hearing impaired call TTY (323) 848-6496.