PASADENA– It was brutal watching the UCLA Bruins get walloped by Washington, 48-14 on Saturday night. Not only in their home finale, but potentially their final game ever at the iconic Rose Bowl.

The Bruins (3-8, 3-5) lost their fourth in a row, tying their season-worst skid, while playing what could have been their final regular-season game at the historic Rose Bowl because of an ugly battle between the university and the City of Pasadena involving UCLA’s lease.

The Huskies (8-3, 5-3 Big Ten) won their second game in a row for the first time since early October. It was their second win at the Rose Bowl in 30 years, having gone 1-9 in their previous 10 games.

The Huskies had red roses on their pillows Friday night.

“We made the game big,” coach Jedd Fisch said. “We let them know we’re going to the Rose Bowl, we’re going to go win this thing. These guys didn’t think it was too big for them. They’re just getting better and better and better.”

UCLA will be moving to SoFi Stadium, its not a matter of if, but when. It was a highly disappointing, and an uninspired effort by the Bruins once again.

“It’s a big-time venue,” UCLA interim coach Tim Skipper said. “The main thing is just the aura of being in here and the field and all that good stuff.

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava returned after missing last week’s blowout loss at No. 1 Ohio State while in concussion protocol only to get hurt in the third quarter. He was sacked for a 15-yard loss by Bryce Butler with the Bruins trailing 27-0.

Lamaleava was knocked out of the game with a concussion. His status remains uncertain for USC next week.

UCLA’s Cash Peterman ran for a 3-yard loss and fumbled at the Washington 41. A botched fake field goal attempt by the Bruins led to McLaughlin recovering the ball and returning it for a TD, extending the Huskies’ lead to 20-0 in the second quarter.

In the second half, thousands of dissatisfied Bruins fans headed towards the aisles, leaving around 1,000 Washington fans to celabrate.

Where do the Bruins go from here?

The university is searching for a new head coach and is mired in legal action over the Bruins potentially leaving the Rose Bowl after 43 years to play at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next season. Skipper will likely not be hired permanently.

UCLA visits No. 16 USC in their rivalry game to end the season.