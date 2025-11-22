HOLLYWOOD—It is hard to fathom that we ONLY have 1 more week of November Sweeps in the soap opera arena. Right now, “General Hospital” has all my attention because it has been an absolute hoot to watch. For starters, Anna Devane has been kidnapped. Who has kidnapped the Police Commissioner? I have my ideas, and I think this has Cesar Faison’s fingerprints all over. There has been just way too much chatter about this guy of late for him to not be culpable in what has unfolded. She was drugged in her car, and all the viewers know she is being held in a cell of some sorts.

Whoever has her captive has those in Port Charles thinking Anna has taken a leave of absence, however, if Robert or even Holly were around, they would know that is not the case. Rest in peace Tristan Rogers, so the only person who might be culpable to pinpointing something is wrong with Anna would be her daughter Robin Scorpio, but we haven’t seen her in years. Would it be nice to see Robin back. Of course, do I think it will happen? No.

With that said, Dante Falconeri of all people has been appointed as the Police Commissioner of Port Charles. The guy who thinks he can do no wrong and always plays things by the books is the heavy hitter when it comes to the Port Charles Police Department. Oh, great, just want the viewers wanted? NOT! I’m sorry Dante reminds me of Chase sometimes. They act so moral and mighty, but you just want to see that dark side emerge a bit more to give their characters a bit of an edge.

We are seeing that more and more with Chase who I would argue has become obsessed with trying to nail Michael Corinthos for Drew’s shooting. I did have a theory recently that Chase could be the culprit in Drew’s shooting. I know it sounds crazy but stick with me for a minute. Chase is a detective; he lives in the Quartermaine mansion so he would have access to that firearm. I just find it odd that Chase wouldn’t land the shot if he truly wanted to take Drew out. Perhaps, Tracy showing up startled him or such.

This sounds crazy, but it has only been a little over 2 months since Drew’s shooting, and he has recovered quite well. Typically, on a soap opera, we wouldn’t discover the shooter for like 6 months to a year, so if we DO finally get a revelation, which I hope unfolds by next week, we can start to piece the puzzle together. Why do I say that? We know Willow is not the culprit, Michael seems way too obvious and this current direction of pointing the finger at Portia is so obvious, she is NOT the shooter.

I mean Ric Lansing and Alexis Davis collaborating to raise the pressure on Portia Robinson being a culpable party in Drew’s shooting? I never expected to see that in a million years. Especially, after what happened with Ava, Kristina and Alexis holding him captive for all that time. I guess letting bygones be bygones for Molly’s sake is intriguing. Ric was even representing Rocco, his great nephew on the behest of Sonny of all people. Oh, yes, Ric Lansing is turning over a new leaf people. One that involves him aligning with his brother.

So, let’s talk about Rocco who is just too damn impressionable. Gio and Emma are so determined to expose Dalton, they have gotten Danny, Charlotte and Rocco (teens by the way) entangled in this mess. Not only did Rocco swipe the key FOB from Britt, the trio broke into Dalton’s lab and got caught. Rocco sacrificed himself to protect his brother and sister, and as a result he is facing felony charges for destruction of property.

Yes, Rocco was forced to face the music in court, and it startled Sonny, Laura, Dante, Ric and Lulu in the process. Yes, DA Turner who Sonny thought he was charming did her job and Rocco is now in a juvenile detention facility and these charges are NOT going anywhere. Dalton absolutely fabricated what transpired and this has made Jenz Sidwell, and Britt very angry. Sidwell is so angry that he took drastic measures to eliminate Professor Henry Dalton by shooting him dead right in front of Britt stunning her in the process.

Yeah, I didn’t expect the character to be killed off this soon, I mean Daniel Goddard, just arrived on the canvas not too long ago. The thing I’m intrigued about is all this talk about the ‘MAN’ who is in cahoots with Jenz on this super-secret project. WHO IS THIS PERSON “GH” fans? I want to believe it is Cesar Faison, but my gut tells me that may not be the case, so if not him then who?

Making the situation worse is Laura got into a heated altercation with Dalton about Rocco while voting. Yeah, Laura may not win re-election, at least that is what the writers wanted viewers to think, but that was NOT the case. Sidwell’s latest stunt bodes very bad for Laura Collins, but I really love seeing Genie Francis back on the screen. This soap vet should never be off the screen. The massive question we all want to know is how November Sweeps will conclude, there is going to be another bombshell before we enter December and get ready for February Sweeps.