WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, April 18, the Los Angeles Police Department was called to the 8700 block of Rosewood Avenue after receiving reports of a woman being shot. According to reports, gunshots were reported around 8:43 p.m.

The female victim had been shot in the upper body. The Los Angeles Fire Department attempted to provide aide to the female who was later pronounced dead on scene. The gunshot was reported in a residential area where the victim resided.

Whitney Washuta, 25, was reportedly shot to death while walking her dog on the side walk. The shooter was identified as Pacific Palisades resident, Kyle Ramsey. After Washuta’s shooting, two hours later another report was called in to the authorities of shots fired.

The LAPD arrived on the scene and found Kyle Ramsey, 27, the ex-boyfriend of Whitney Washuta. Ramsey was found in a parked SUV with a handgun in his hand less than a mile away on the 100 block of Croft Avenue near the Beverly Center. Ramsey was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Authorities have not yet confirmed if the two incidents are linked, video surveillance shows Ramsey at the scene of the murder, but not at the crime scene. Police are still investigating both incidents.

Canyon News reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for more information, but did not hear back before print.