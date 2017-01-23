HOLLYWOOD—While awards season is in full-force, that does not mean every award is an accolade. On Monday, January 23, the Golden Raspberry contenders, better known as the ‘Razzies’ were announced to the public. The Razzies are known to putting the spotlight on the worst movies and worse performances of the year.

Leading the pack of all contenders was the sequel “Zoolander No. 2” which picked up a total of 9 nominations including Worst Picture. Followed close behind was the superhero movie “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” which earned a total of 8 nominations. A list of this year’s nominees can be seen below:

Worst Picture

-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-“Dirty Grandpa”

-“Gods of Egypt”

-Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

-“Independence Day: Resurgence”

-“Zoolander No. 2”

Worst Actress

-Julia Roberts “Mother’s Day”

-Naomi Watts “Divergent: Allegiant” and “Shut-In”

-Shailene Woodley “Divergent: Allegiant”

-Tyler Perry “Boo! A Madea Halloween”

-Megan Fox “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”

-Becky Turner (as Hillary Clinton) “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Actor

-Ben Affleck “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-Henry Cavill “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-Ben Stiller “Zoolander No. 2”

-Dinesh D’Souza (as himself) “Hillary’ America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party:

-Robert De Niro “Dirty Grandpa”

-Gerard Butler “Gods of Egypt” and “London Has Fallen”

Worst Supporting Actor

-Johnny Depp “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

-Will Ferrell “Zoolander No. 2”

-Jared Leto “Suicide Squad”

-Owen Wilson “Zoolander No. 2”

-Jesse Eisenberg “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-Nicholas Cage “Snowden”

Worst Supporting Actress

-Kate Hudson “Mother’s Day”

-Jane Seymour “Fifty Shades of Black”

-Kristen Wiig “Zoolander No. 2”

-Sela Ward “Independence Day: Resurgence”

-Aubrey Plaza “Dirty Grandpa”

-Julianne Hough “Dirty Grandpa”

Worst Screen Combo

-Ben Affleck & His BFF (Baddest Foe Forever) Henry Cavill “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-Any 2 Egyptian Gods or Mortals “Gods of Egypt”

-The Entire Cast of Once Respected Actors “Collateral Beauty”

-Tyler Perry & That Same Old Worn Out Wig “Boo! A Madea Halloween”

-Johnny Depp & His Vomitously Vibrant Costume “Alice Through the Looking Glass”

Worst Director

-Alex Proyas “Gods of Egypt”

-Zack Snyder “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-Ben Stiller “Zoolander No. 2”

-Tyler Perry “Boo! A Madea Halloween”

-Roland Emmerich “Independence Day: Resurgence”

-Dinesh D’Souza and Bruce Schooley “Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

Worst Screenplay

-“Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”

-“Gods of Egypt”

-“Suicide Squad”

-“Dirty Grandpa”

-“Independence Day: Resurgence”

-“Hillary’s America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party”

The Razzie Awards will be handed out on Saturday, February 25, one day before the Academy Awards are hosted.