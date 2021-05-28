UNITED STATES—Martin Luther King Jr was a civil rights activist born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. To parents Alberta Williams King and Michael King Sr. He was a Baptist minister inspired by advocates of nonviolence. Martin Luther King JR Oppressed encouraged and socially disadvantaged African Americans to fight for their rights by doing peaceful protests. He was assassinated in April 1968, but until then, he was the driving force of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and in 1965 also to the Voting Rights Act, and he also helped to end legal segregation. The summary would be that his life was one of struggle and hardship but also one of building solidarity and hope.

Back in 1963, King delivered one of his most iconic speeches in front of more than 200,000 people, “I Have a Dream,” and still, nowadays, his words of equality, love, and justice are remembered by the Americans. His words are significant. However, the following are some Martin Luther King jr. interesting facts about his life to make sure that he is also remembered as a person.

Everyone knows him, but rarely anyone knows what Martin Luther King’s JR. real name was. He was born with his father’s name. However, back in 1934, his father went to Germany and got inspired by a reforming protestant leader named Martin Luther, so Michael King Sr. began calling himself Martin Luther King, and later his son also started to use that name.

King was highly intelligent. He enrolled in university at the age of 15, meaning that he skipped two years of high school. After his graduation at Morehouse, King started attending Crozer Theological Seminar , and there he got his Bachelor of Divinity degree. And after that, he even went to Boston University, and there he got a doctorate in systematic theology.

His father had the biggest influence on King’s life. However, he also was influenced by Jesus Christ, Mahatma Gandhi, and Dr. Benjamin Mays.

King believed that the best and most effective way to do something about political and social change would be with peaceful civil disobedience.

In April of 1963, he was arrested for participating in the campaign for civil rights in Birmingham, Alabama. And while in the Birmingham Jail, he wrote a letter that had more than 7000 words, and that powerful manifesto was written without any kind of notes, examples, or reference materials.

You may ask yourself how many times was MLK arrested. Well, that happened nearly 30 times. According to the King Center , he was imprisoned 29 times because of trumped-up charges and acts of civil disobedience.

In 1964 King received a noble peace prize and became the youngest person to ever receive that prize.

He was the influential force behind events that helped propel the Voting Rights Act and the Civil Rights Acts. Some of these events include the Montgomery Bus Boycott, the Selma March, and the March on Washington.

On April 4 in 1968, King was fatally shot by James Earl Rey at the sanitation workers’ strike at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

Martin Luther King is remembered every 3rd Monday in January. This holiday was first observed on January 20 back in 1986.

Conclusion:

The eloquent words of Martin Luther King are still living and inspiring others to fight against injustice and make changes. King had a big dream, and maybe it is still not fully realized. But some big steps ahead were made, and even a black president was elected and served two full terms from 2008 until 2016. So, we can surely say that we can’t even imagine those changes happening so fast without a leader like Martin Luther King Jr.