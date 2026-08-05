BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills announced on Tuesday, August 3 that individuals can nominate them today for the Embrace Civility Award.

The city of Beverly Hills Health and Human Relations Commission honors an outstanding individual who demonstrates and promotes positive civil behavior with the annual Embrace Civility Award.

The award is given to a community member who exemplifies one or more of the following attributes:

-Acts as a role model of positive behavior.

-Takes a stand in support of respect and responsible actions.

-Promotes positive neighbor-to-neighbor relations.

The recipient is recognized by the Beverly Hills City Council at its meeting (usually in October). All nominees are recognized by the Health and Human Relations Commission.

The Embrace Civility Award is part of the ongoing, award winning Embrace Civility program, which promotes positive human relationships in all aspects of community life. The program started in 2010 when the importance of embracing civility integrated the principles of civility, respect and responsible action into daily business at Beverly Hills City Hall and municipal election proceedings

The recipient will be recognized by the Beverly Hills City Council at an October 2026 meeting, and by the Commission.

Submit a nomination at www.beverlyhills.org/embracecivilityaward before the deadline on Monday, August 31.