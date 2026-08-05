WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, August 3, the city of West Hollywood announced that it is alerting the public about the Los Angeles County Fire Department’s Community Emergency Response Team (“CERT”) is presenting CERT Training.

West Hollywood CERT Training is free and will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, September 1, 3, 8, 10, 15, 17, and 22, at Plummer Park’s Great Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Space is limited and expected to fill quickly.

Participants must register in advance and attend all sessions to receive a certificate of completion. To register for CERT Training visit the LA County Fire Department CERT training website.

Following a disaster, police, fire, and medical professionals may not be able to meet the immediate demand for emergency medical attention. Residents and neighbors may need to rely upon one another to help with immediate life-saving needs. CERT Training was developed through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide basic fire safety and life-saving skills.

CERT Training participants will learn valuable survival skills, including disaster preparedness, terrorism, disaster fire suppression, disaster psychology, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, team organization, and drill simulation can be vital in the immediate aftermath of a major disaster.

For more information contact the city’s Public Safety Division at (323) 848-6414 or at safety@weho.org. For people who are Deaf or hard of hearing dial 711 or 1-800-735-2929 (TTY) or 1-800-735-2922 (voice) for California Relay Service (CRS) assistance.