WEST HOLLYWOOD—Starting Friday, August 7, the city of West Hollywood announced individuals using dockless e-Bikes and e-Scooters in West Hollywood will be required to park devices in designated virtual parking locations throughout the region. These locations may be identified by users within the Lime app.

The changes are being implemented to encourage proper parking of e-Scooters and e-Bikes deployed by Lime, as well as improve accessibility for everyone and support better experiences for riders, businesses, pedestrians, and the broader community.

Dockless mobility devices, including those operated by Lime, provide convenient transportation options and support first-mile/last-mile connections to transit. To help ensure the devices remain vital to the community, riders will now be required to end trips using designated virtual parking locations identified for users within the Lime app. Trips cannot be completed unless a device is parked in one of these approved locations.

The designated virtual parking locations have been carefully selected based on available sidewalk space to accommodate both parked devices and pedestrian access. Riders should always park devices upright, out of the public right of way, and in a manner that does not block sidewalks, curb ramps, driveways, transit stops or building entrances.

West Hollywood and Lime are partnering on a public awareness effort encouraging safe and responsible use and parking for dockless mobility devices. Information will be shared through public service announcements displayed on the city’s digital transit shelters and pedestrian kiosks, which are located throughout West Hollywood.

West Hollywood will launch a high-visibility enforcement program focused on proper parking and safe operation of dockless mobility devices.

The city’s Transportation and Mobility Division is continuously evaluating the program and is seeking to identify additional parking locations. Current and prospective Lime riders may submit requests for additional parking locations using the city’s Engage WeHo portal. Submissions will be reviewed by city staff for impacts to accessibility and, where applicable, a designated zone will be added, which will be viewable to users on the Lime app.

Community members may use West Hollywood’s Service Requests webpage to report an issue involving a dockless e-bike or e-scooter, including an improperly parked or abandoned device. Visit www.weho.org/servicerequest or download the Official City of West Hollywood App on iPhone or Android.