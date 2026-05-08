HOLLYWOOD—While summer is not officially here, the summer movie season kicked off last weekend at the box-office with “The Devil Wears Prada 2” which amounted over $77 million during its opening weekend. We’ve had some big box-office debuts lately, which is making me think the pre-covid numbers may be returning to movie theaters.

This weekend we see the release of another sequel, “Mortal Kombat II.” I loved and I mean loved the first movie that was bloody violent, and a major departure from the previous films of the popular video game. This time around Johnny Cage (Karl Urban) joins the fight, with a ton of other familiar faces include Jade, Kitana and Shao Khan.

Other films hitting theaters on May 8 include the mystery/comedy flick “The Sheep Detectives” and the concert flick for Billie Eilish. The big flick just in time for Memorial Day is the latest entry in the “Star Wars” franchise with “The Mandalorian and Grogu” which will indeed have sci-fi fanatics thrilled as it hits theaters on May 22. When it comes to June, I have been patiently waiting to see the hotly anticipated sequel “Scary Movie 6” which sees the return of the Wayans family to the franchise that had people dying of tears of laughter in the multiplex. I’ve seen the trailer and whew, I knew my stomach is going to be hurting from laughing so hard. The flick arrives June 5.

On June 12, director Steven Spielberg delivers his latest film that has all sorts of buzz for “Disclosure Day.” Yes, its a sci-fi adventure that involves aliens. It looks tantalizing people. A week later we have the hotly anticipated fifth entry in the “Toy Story” franchise with “Toy Story 5” hitting theaters. Woody, Buzz LightYear and a host of others are back for more fun. That same weekend, Hugh Jackman stars in “The Death of Robin Hood.”

The month of June wraps up on June 26 with a superhero arriving in theaters, but it’s not a guy, it’s a girl with “Supergirl.” That same weekend is the final entry in the “Jackass” franchise with “Jackass: Best and Last” which will see a bunch of idiots do things that you absolutely should not do for a laugh. I really should call Summer 2026, the summer of sequels, because the month of July kicks off just in time for the Fourth of July, “Minions & Monsters” which is certain to provide laughs and fun for the family on July 1.

There isn’t much horror on the docket for the summer, but fans will be entertained with “Evil Dead Burn” that arrives on July 10 as that pesky Book of the Dead returns and unleashes all types of horror for a family fighting to survive. If you’re looking for an epic journey from an epic director then, Christopher Nolan has you covered with “The Odyssey” which has a star-studded cast that includes Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattison, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. The epic flick arrives on July 17.

July ends with a webslinger, as the fourth entry in the latest “Spider-Man” franchise, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” arrives on July 31. Tom Holland and Zendaya return for this next entry that sees Peter Parker grappling with life after everyone he saved has forgotten him. As summer dims down, the month of August kicks off with the Anthony Bourdain biopic “Tony” starring Dominic Sessa.

Looking for a little romance/comedy, there is the flick “One Night Only” that allows singles to have sex. Yeah, the premise had me intrigued, until I found out it’s like “The Purge” but in the romance arena, without the thrills. That movie arrives August 7. Another animated flick arrives on August 14 with “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie” on August 14. Looking for thrills, check out “The End of Oak Street” that stars Anne Hathaway and Ewen McGregor as a family battling supernatural forces. Anne is having a big 2026, she also has the thriller “Verity” arriving in October of this year.

If you need some more horror, the sixth entry into the “Insidious” franchise, ‘Insidious: Out of the Further” hits theaters on August 21 with Lin Shaye reprising her role as Elise Rainier. If you want a little action, then Jason Statham has you covered with “Mutiny” doing what he does best, kicking ass and delivers incredible fights. The movie arrives on August 21. August ends with a remake of the 1993 thriller “Cliffhanger” that starred Sylvester Stallone. This flick however stars Lily James and Pierce Bronsan. It arrives in theaters on August 28.

There is plenty from all genres to satisfy movie lovers for the summer. Start planning your dates to the theaters for all the big sequels and movies that will entertain audiences young and old.