UNITED STATES—I hate to admit this, but if I have a favorite meal, it has to be breakfast. Why? You have so many options. You can go savory or you can go sweet. I tend to go savory, but I do go at least once a week, in particular Saturdays for sweet. I love pancakes and there is so much variety you can do with them. Waffles, not a fan people. Will I eat waffles? Yes, but I think it has to be a texture thing that just doesn’t mesh well with me.

With that said, I love breakfast because it is a great way to start the day. It is your fuel and it gives you plenty of energy to kick off the day. When I was younger, I wasn’t always the biggest proponent of eating breakfast. For me it would be something super quick and fast. For example, a pop tart, a granola bar, a yogurt or a bagel with cream cheese. I’m such a stickler for bagels, I love a great pretzel bagel, or how about everything, honey whole wheat, potato, blueberry, Dutch apple or how about the classic plain bagel.

If you’re wondering where some of these flavors are popping up from its a direct result of eating bagels from Einstein Bagels, which is known for its plethora of varieties. Toasted just perfectly with the right schmear you can never go wrong America. With that said, fruit is a staple for almost any breakfast I consume. Rather it is a banana, orange, apple, strawberries or blueberries I find a way to incorporate them.

In addition, my breakfast might be hearty. Why? Not only am I hungry, but a lot of the times I don’t always eat lunch. Why? I get too invested in work, so much to the point that I just forget about it. I don’t like things unfinished when it comes to my job. When things are finished it puts me at ease which I need in my life. Added stress is never necessary or a good thing.

I’m a sucker for eggs. No, I don’t eat boiled eggs, I like scrambled eggs with cheese. I must have cheese and there is no other option for me. Not to mention eggs are a source of protein people. I love a good omelette because what you put in it is your decision, and when it comes to protein, if I’m not eating an egg, I tend to utilize a sausage patty. I love a hot pork sausage, and while I can eat bacon, it is not my favorite protein because it can be quite salty sometimes.

Grits, I love a bowl of grits or a bowl of oatmeal with some honey and fruit. I guess the point I’m trying to get across is you have endless options when it comes to breakfast. If you love cereal you can indulge in that, or if you have that serious sweet tooth you can go for pastry items like donuts, Danishes, muffins or even croissants that may be stuffed with chocolate or almond paste.

The key is please don’t forget to have breakfast. Even if you are running low on time, that is no reason to skip eating to get your fuel going, you will not regret it.

Written By Jason Jones