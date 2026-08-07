UNITED STATES—Man sometimes the things you witness on social media are just plain disgusting. The amount of hate that people spew on Facebook, Twitter and even Instagram is just crazy. We live in this world where people love the notion of speaking ‘their truth’ and not having to deal with any of the consequences. I truly understand the world’s hatred when it comes to Twitter. Sorry, I’m not calling it X. It was Twitter and it will always be Twitter, even if you rename it.

It is a direct result of people thinking the internet is this mysterious force, and you cannot be seen. Sorry, that is a false reality because every computer and device has an IP address. You can be tracked people, so despite saying the horrendous things, there can be consequences for those actions, and maybe there should be. Why?

People tend to say so many things that they would never say to a person face-to-face. That is the problem with social media. People hide, utilize fake profiles, fake pictures, but you know what is not fake, that email address. You have to utilize a real email address. That can be tracked. Perhaps we need to start forcing people to use an accurate profile picture, utilize their actual personal address publicly, a phone number and a few other private details.

You probably would not see the level of hate on social media if people were publicly called out for their antics. Do I think social media needs to be policed? Yes, but it feels like something that is near impossible, but c’mon what are we doing! So many people doom-scroll for hours on end to the point that you literally have to take a break from the comments, the algorithm that seems to show you the same crap over and over again because you clicked on one thing.

Sorry Twitter, I’m talking about you because you know what you’re doing. Which is dangerous and very bad, especially for anyone in my perception under 18. Hell, it is dangerous for anyone over the age of 18. The atmosphere on social media is toxic, beyond toxic to say the least and yet people think it’s so entertaining. There are literal people who love to be nasty, and they get a high out of trolling people, commenting on everything, they just seem like miserable human beings.

People who are so unhappy with their lives are determined to ensure everyone else has a miserable life as well. This is the prime reason I do not entertain and indulge in social media at all. You’re not going to catch me feeling this desire to be on social media all day and all night like some people. It is always said to never focus on the negative, but when there is so much, how are you expected to focus on the positive? It is easier said than done, so here’s the tip: just stay off social media.