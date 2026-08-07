HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Academy Awards and BAFTA-qualifying Hollyshorts Film Festival returns for its 22nd year. Hollyshorts Film Festival first began in August 2005 at the Space Theatre in Hollywood and is largely recognized as one of the world’s premier showcases for short-form cinema.

The festival is set to begin next week from August 13 until August 23. Hollyshorts will take place both in-person and online; for those attendees arriving in person, it will be headquartered at TCL Chinese Theatres and venues throughout Ovation Hollywood at 6801 Hollywood Blvd.

Hollyshorts has become a strong launchpad for both emerging and established filmmakers from all over the world. The festival provides opportunities for filmmakers to connect with storytellers with leading studios, streamers, brands, and industry executives.

The film festival will end with the awards gala on August 23, where the top winners and honorees will be revealed for major categories. Some of the major categories at the festival include Best Short, Best Live Action, Best Animation, Best Documentary, and Best Director.

Admission prices to the festival vary based on the specific ticket package. All-access special advance tickets are $500 per person; all-access with panels only are $100; day passes are $90, and day passes with panels only are $60. You can purchase tickets online at https://hollyshorts2026.eventive.org/pass/buy

Hotels close to the location include the Loews Hollywood Hotel, the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, and the Godfrey Hotel Hollywood. For more details visit www.hollyshorts.com.