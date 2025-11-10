MALIBU—The city of Malibu will be hosting the 26th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony to honor the men and women who served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The event is a partnership hosted with the Malibu Navy League, Pepperdine University, and the Malibu Association of Realtors, Tuesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. at Malibu City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). The event is free to attend; no RSVPs are needed.

The theme for 2025 is “Veterans: Stronger Together, United We Stand,” celebrates the strength, unity, and sacrifice of veterans and their families. The program includes a color guard, guest speaker, and musical performances by the Pepperdine University Choir, along with stories shared by local veterans.

Following the ceremony, attendees are invited to enjoy refreshments from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Malibu City Hall.

Malibu’s Veterans Day Ceremony remains a community tradition, bringing residents together in gratitude and remembrance for those who have served.