HOLLYWOOD—It may be hard to believe, but this might be the most exciting time of the year for soap operas: I’m referring to November Sweeps. November Sweeps are underway on “General Hospital” and while some storylines feel like they are wrapping up, there are plenty where the viewers want more clues and/or answers.

At the forefront is this trio of Britt, Sidwell and Professor Dalton. Dalton had been heading this ‘cloning’ research that Sidwell seems to have a stake in. As well as Britt, who has been pretty mum even though she knows plenty. How so? It has ties to Jack Brennan’s investigation with the WSB that has Josslyn in a major crosshair. Jason spilled to Carly that Josslyn is part of the WSB and that Jack Brennan has been lying to her for months and placed her daughter in grave danger.

To say Carly was shocked and furious is an understand. Her face said it all, and that scene where she spilled out her emotions to Josslyn, should have told her the jig is up, but Josslyn thinks she is smarter than what she actually is. When Carly sets a plan into motion, you know the results will be dastardly. Why? She is schmoozing up to Valentin Cassadine of all people.

Carly flew off to visit Valentin to get information on how to neutralize Brennan and take him down. Valentin is indeed out for blood, and it seems he might know more about this WSB investigation involving Dalton than he is willing to spill. Anna knows this and it has her very rattled. Britt’s return, Nathan’s return is no coincidence, especially when we saw BOTH OF THEM DIE, not like speculate DIE, but DIE! and Anna suspect that this has Cesar Faison’s fingerprints all over it.

To be honest, I agree. There has been way too much talk about Faison for him to have NO ROLE in whatever mayhem is about to strike Port Charles. I’m hoping that unfolds within the next week or so, but the writers are definitely going to have to spill something big regarding this storyline this month, as it appears Dalton is ready to betray Sidwell and Britt is on edge about losing medicine that is keeping her alive.

We know Sidwell is a major player in this research, but there is a bigger player that has Britt, Dalton and Sidwell nervous, and we know it’s a guy and I suspect that has to be Faison. If it’s not him, I can guarantee it has to be Peter August. If you’re asking which villain I would prefer to see its Faison easily, but if not, Faison I guess August would do. Yes, the city of Port Charles and “General Hospital” in general is lacking serious villainy.

Drew Quartermaine isn’t a fun villain; he’s more of an asshole. Speaking of Drew his plans to get his hands on the Quartermaine Mansion from Ronnie blew up in his face when Tracy discovered Monica’s REAL will in a box of Alan’s things. Tracy stormed into the mansion spilled the truth right before that sell could transpire shocking everyone in the process, especially Martin. Why Martin? He was the one that forged Monica’s will in hopes of getting a lick back on Tracy for all his bad luck recently.

Martin confessed to his illegal tactic to his sister Laura, who was none too pleased with her brother and tossed him out of her home as a result. Laura is stressed because her ties to Sonny is hurting her political aspirations, just as Sidwell stopped by making threats, while quite veiled, they were absolute threats that I do not think Laura expected.

Ok, I am going to say something I’m going to get heat for, but why are the writers constantly trying to pair Sonny Corinthos with District Attorney’s hellbent on taking him down. This has happened way too many times and I’m over it. Now Justine is the latest, who is about to fall for his charm and cooking. C’mon, people, seriously c’mon this just doesn’t land with viewers the way writers think it is.

Gio and Emma are entangling Rocco in this mess by trying to get him to utilize his bond with Britt to their advantage. Yeah, Dante is not going to be happy that one brother is using a less impressionable brother to entangle him in something dangerous, very dangerous. This brings us back to WHO shot Drew. The audience still has no idea who the shooter is and its long overdue at this point. One thing for sure, it’s not Willow and it’s not Michael, I don’t think its Portia even though Sonny is pointing the finger in that direction.

My money is still on Wiley being the culprit. I know it sounds crazy, but Michael’s intent seems to be poignant and it’s not just because he wants to get back at Willow, I feel like he is protecting someone and I think a child is the only one that could force something like this. Drew plans to lie and say he now recalls Michael as the shooter, to protect Willow who is currently locked up as a result. Yeah, Willow is totally being punished and its quite cruel to say the least. Who is Drew’s shooter? It’s time for that secret to be spilled people, because we fans are tired of waiting.

Last, but not least, Curtis and Jordan are reuniting, but a Portia bombshell might change it all. Curtis has discovered Portia is pregnant thanks to Joran eavesdropping. The problem, Curtis is certain he’s the father, but guess what, he probably isn’t, I think Isaiah is and that’s going to blow Curtis’s mind, and Jordan’s as well. Can’t wait till we find out who the baby daddy is “GH” fans!