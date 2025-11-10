SANTA MONICA—The city of Santa Monica announced on its website that the sixth annual Veterans Day ceremony will transpire are the Santa Monica Pier on Tuesday, November 11.

The city of Santa Monica will join the U.S. Army for a Veterans Day ceremony on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on the Santa Monica Pier.

The event will feature performances that include, a Chinook helicopter flyover, a presentation of awards to Palisades Fire recovery heroes as well as remarks from senior military leaders and local elected officials.

The ceremony, which will take place on the Pier’s west parking deck. The event is free and open to the public.

The event program will include:

-Posting of Colors performed by the JROTC cadets from James Monroe High School

-A Chinook helicopter flyover from Coulson Aviation

-National Anthem performance by Master Sergeant Keith Beyer and “God Bless America” performance by Miss USO Heidi-Marie Ferren

-Remarks from retired Army Colonel Otto Padron

-Keynote speech from General Bryan P. Fenton, Commander of U.S. Special Operations Command

-Remarks from Santa Monica Mayor Lana Negrete

-Remarks from Santa Monica Councilmember and Army veteran Dan Hall

-Presentation of awards to Palisades Fire recovery heroes

-Future soldier swearing-in ceremony by Commanding General of the California Army National Guard Major General Jeffrey Smiley

-Free ride tickets for veterans and active military members (courtesy of Pacific Park)

-Free meals for veterans and active military members and information on meal resources (courtesy of Meals on Wheels)

-Music and entertainment provided by 95.5 KLOS (courtesy of Meruelo Media)

“Veterans Day is not just a day on the calendar — it is a living reminder of the courage, sacrifice and steadfast devotion that have preserved our freedom for generations,” said Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Sonki Hong, who organized the event. “Every veteran carries within them a story of honor and resilience, and through their service, they have written the very definition of patriotism. Today, and every day, we stand united in gratitude for those who answered the call to defend our nation.”