WEST HOLLYWOOD—Gabriella Silvia Flowers, a Los Angeles-based stylist and model with over 46,000 followers on Instagram, has been reported missing.

Flowers was last seen on June 28, 2023, at 4:50 p.m. on the 8100 block of Norton Avenue in West Hollywood, according to a missing person bulletin released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives are seeking help from the public to locate Flowers as her family is concerned for her well-being.

She is described as a 28-year-old Black and Hispanic female, standing at five feet and eight inches tall, and weighing approximately 125 pounds. She has brown hair, hazel eyes, and a Chinese symbol tattooed on her right ankle.

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Gabriella Silvia Flowers is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at (800)222-8477 or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.