SANTA MONICA—A 40 year old man was found dead along a sidewalk on the 1300 block of Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica on Sunday, July 16, around 6:30 a.m.

Police were summoned to the scene after the Santa Monica Fire department contacted SMPD for assistance with a dead body on 14th and Wilshire. Police discovered the body lying on the curb.

The cause of his death is currently unknown, and his identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Houman David Hemmati made a post on Twitter shortly after the discovery. “A sad addition to @BillMelugin’s reporting from @santamonicacity last week. This morning, a dead homeless man on the sidewalk in what should be a bustling seaside community. Tragic because so preventable. Daily occurrence. The same people who shut everything down & spent $$$$ giving homeless hotel rooms to protect from COVID hand out free needles & enable many to die each day.”

“How many more must die before we move everyone who needs help, not needles, into shelters with mandatory rehab & mental health care? Stop using homeless as photo ops and actually do something. Actions speak far louder than words,” Hemmati concluded.

In an email to Canyon News Lieutenant Erika Aklufi of the Santa Monica Police department wrote that the victim did not appear to be homeless and has a Los Angeles address.