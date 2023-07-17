MALIBU—As temperatures are expected to reach triple digits in California this week, local agencies warn hikers of significant heat in coastal valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains through Monday, July 17.

Malibu Search and Rescue urges the public to avoid hiking in the Santa Monica Mountains unless it’s in the very early hours of the morning. Peak heat is expected to reach from 90 to 105 degrees in coastal valleys and the Santa Monica Mountains.

“We strongly urge you to avoid hiking during daytime (excessive heat) or evening (heat and darkness) hours,” Malibu Search and Rescue said in a Tweet.

Signs of heat exhaustion include dizziness, thirst, heavy sweating, nausea, and weakness. If a person is exhibiting these symptoms, they should be moved to a cooler area, their clothing should be loosened, and they should sip cool water. If symptoms don’t improve, medical help should be sought out to prevent heat stroke.

Symptoms of heat stroke include confusion, dizziness, and unconsciousness. In the event someone is experiencing heat stroke, call 911 immediately.

Malibu Search and Rescue also warns hikers of the detrimental effects high levels of heat can have on pets.

“Dehydration happens very quickly. DO NOT HIKE AT ALL WITH DOGS IN THIS WEATHER,” the agency said in a Tweet. “Leave your 4-legged buddy at home so they will be there to greet you when you return.”

LA Animal Services reminds the public about hot weather pet safety:

Never leave your pet in a hot car. Give pets plenty of fresh water. Don’t leave pets outdoors for a long time. Avoid hot surfaces.

Signs of overheating in pets can be displays of panting, vomiting, warm and dry skin, or collapsing.