LOS ANGELES—On April 28, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore met with U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald L. Davis, Chief of Staff Silas V. Darden, Executive Assistant Marisa Martinez, U.S. Marshal David Singer, Chief Inspector Justin Davis, Chief Deputy Rogelio Nuño-Marquez and Assistant Chief Inspector Frankie Sanchez to coordinate and plan Operation North Star.

The LAPD reported that Operation North Star is part of President Joe Biden’s comprehensive strategy to tackle the rise in gun related crime and is designed to support local law enforcement with federal tools and resources to address violent crime. The Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division (GND) in partnership with the United States Marshals Service / Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF) will spearhead Operation North Star in Los Angeles. Los Angeles was identified as one of the 10 cities, with a spike in violent crime and homicide shootings. Operation North Star will concentrate on fugitives with arrest warrants, wanted for the most serious, violent, and harmful offenses, to include; homicide, forcible sexual assault, robbery, and aggravated assaults.

Operation North Star personnel from the multi-agency collaboration identified nearly 14,500 active and outstanding felony warrants in the Los Angeles region, which will be acted upon by joint teams consisting of personnel from the United States Marshal’s service, in conjunction with LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics unit and Fugitive Warrant Section. The operation is slated to take place between June 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022.

That 30-day period can be extended for operational purposes upon the agreement of partnering agencies. The goal of this operation is to arrest as many of the most serious and violent felons who have outstanding warrants in the Los Angeles area.

To prepare for Operation North Star, Operation FAST was conducted over a 72-hour period from March 28 to March 30. A citywide violent crime reduction initiative was led by the Los Angeles Police Department Gang and Narcotics Division, who partnered with the United States Marshals Service / Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF). The 3-day crime reduction initiative focused on suspects wanted for violent crimes within the City of Los Angeles, specifically focusing on Part 1 Crimes (Murder, Attempt Murder, Robbery, Sexual Assaults).

Operation FAST yielded the following results:

-15 Documented Gang Members Arrested

-10 Firearms Seized

-30 Total Arrests:

-10 for Homicide

-9 for Attempt Homicide

-3 for Armed Robbery

-1 for Assault with a Deadly Weapon (firearm)

-4 for Great Bodily Injury to a Child

-3 for Rape of a Child under 14

“The Los Angeles Police Department would like to thank our partners at the United States Marshals Service / Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force (PSWRFTF) for the continued support in the apprehension of violent suspects,” said the police department in a statement on its website.