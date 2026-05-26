BEVERLY HILLS—The 31st Annual Rodeo Drive Concours d’Elegance is revving up on Sunday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In celebration, this year’s event will pay tribute to America’s 250th anniversary during the Rodeo Drive Committee’s 50th year.

“The Concours d’Elegance is an annual tradition our community looks forward to every year,” said Beverly Hills Mayor Craig A. Corman. “Aside from being a rare opportunity to see so many classic and modern ‘trophy’ cars lined up side-by-side on Rodeo Drive, it brings both residents and visitors together to experience the energy our city creates for all to enjoy.”

“America celebrates 250 years of history, innovation and enduring spirit, and this year’s Rodeo Drive Concours carries a special significance as a celebration of the passion, craftsmanship and ingenuity that have long defined our nation’s love for the automobile,” said Rodeo Drive Concours Chairman Bruce Meyer. “We are always proud to welcome families, collectors and enthusiasts from around the world, but especially this year, as we celebrate this iconic Father’s Day tradition during such a historic moment for our country.”

Event highlights include:

-FREE admission to view a stunning lineup of hypercars, vintage classics, and exotic vehicles

-Experience interactive exhibits, a variety of gourmet food trucks, and family-friendly attractions

-Enjoy luxury shopping and dining along one of the world’s most iconic streets

-Proceeds from the event will benefit the Beverly Hills Police Foundation and the Beverly Hills Fire Chief’s Fund, nonprofit organizations dedicated to supporting first responders and their families.

Parking is available at nearby parking garages. For additional details visit: www.beverlyhills.org/concoursBH.