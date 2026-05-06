WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Friday, May 1, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department chased 4 suspects through West Hollywood, who were later arrested. KTLA Los Angeles reported, all of these suspects were men who are accused of committing an assault with a deadly weapon and fleeing in a BMW sedan.

An object was thrown from the vehicle during the police chase that started in West Hollywood and later downtown Los Angeles towards Pershing Square. The driver abandoned the sedan, causing the vehicle to crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department has not released the names of the suspects or their ages. No details about any injuries related to the chase have been disclosed.