SAN FRANCISCO—On Monday, February 9, San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1700 block of Mission Street in the vicinity of the Crafty Fox Ale House.



A preliminary investigation by SFPD indicated that a verbal altercation took place outside of the place of business. Shots were fired by an individual unknown to the victim.



Officers located and identified the victim as San Francisco 49ers Defensive End, Keion White, 27, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the ankle. He received aid from first responders and was transported to an area hospital.



Keion White was admitted to the hospital. His wound required surgery that took place the same day he was shot and admitted to the hospital.



Reports indicate that White was traded from the New England Patriots to the San Francisco 49ers during the 2025 season. He was initially a 2023 NFL Draft, chosen on the second round of selection by the Patriots.



In 2025, White played 14 games, had 18 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and six hits. With the SF 49ers, he played nine games, had 12 tackles, and 1.5 sacks.