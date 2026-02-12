SANTA CLARA–Following the 2026 Bullseye Event Group’s Players Tailgate on Super Bowl Sunday at Mission College, Bullseye Event Group is proud to announce that an abundance of food, over 2,400 pounds has been donated to the Food Recovery Network.

The 2026 Players Tailgate was held at Mission College, within walking distance of Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, February 8

Guests enjoyed the all-you-can-eat menu curated by the esteemed culinary talent, with items like Korean honey butter wings, freshly shucked oysters, and crab tostadas (just to name a few). Plus, this is the first year that beloved dairy brand Organic Valley will have its own lounge.

Personal favorites of this objective journalist were the Korean honey butter wings, the Big Mac kebabs and freshly shucked oysters.

The oysters were freshly shucked that day, delivered tableside by the lovely Stephanie. With an ice bucket fastened to her belt, she walked over to each table, a smile as she shucked the oyster before dousing it with your choice of lemon or cocktail sauce.

This leftover food will provide more than 2,839 meals to individuals and families across the Bay Area.

Over the past six years – including New Orleans Over the past six years – including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Glendale, Los Angeles, Miami and now San Francisco – FRN has recovered more than 19,400 pounds of food from the Players Tailgate, providing over 15,800 meals to residents in the local communities that host Super Bowl Sunday.

“We have been fortunate to bring the Players Tailgate to several communities across the country and we’ve always believed that these large-scale events should leave a strong, positive impact,” said Kyle Kinnett, CEO of Bullseye Event Group.

We also met up with Richard and his two sons dressed up in 49er’s jersey’s. He said he was the print provider of graphics for this event and the ESPN lounge. Eyekickvisual was his company and he explained his love for the event as his children played. “Perfect weather, first class food and nice people. What else could you ask for?” Great point Rich.

Bullseye Event Group is a leading sports hospitality company and official partner of seven NFL franchises, specializing in VIP tailgates, Super Bowl packages and exclusive gameday experiences across major U.S. markets.

Bullseye Event Group offers optional comprehensive packages that bundle the tailgate with tickets, hotel and travel, making it a turnkey way to experience Super Bowl Sunday beyond the game itself.

After the conferti fell, and the Seahawks walked away with the Vince Lombardi trophy, it’s clear the best aspect of Super Bowl LX was the Players Tailgate.