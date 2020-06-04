LOS FELIZ—Californians felt a 5.5-magnitude earthquake 17 kilometers south of Searles Valley on Wednesday, June 3.

The shakes were reported to have been felt all the way to the Los Feliz and Hollywood areas of Los Angeles. On the Richter Scale for earthquakes, 5.5-6.0 magnitudes escalates from the moderate levels to strong. The shocks can cause slight infrastructure damage.

Mayor of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said during a televised press conference:

“I was just informed to that we just had a large earthquake as if things couldn’t get worse.”

Some reported the earthquake only caused slight disruption while others felt large aftershocks.

One tweeted: “We’ve just experienced an #earthquake in Southern California. Gentle rocking in Studio City for a few seconds.”

Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones tweeted: “Yes, an earthquake. A M5.5 at the very southern end of the 2019 Ridgecrest aftershock zone. This is a large late aftershock – do you remember that I said these are common?”

According to the United States Geological Survey, the quake had aftershocks deemed to be 2.6 and 3.6 magnitudes. The shocks were reported going into the early morning of June 4 and moving its way to be 21 kilometers south west of El Centro, CA.