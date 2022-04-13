GRIFFITH PARK — At 6:49 a.m on Wednesday, April 13, a 9-1-1 call was received that a vehicle went over the cliff at 2800 W Observatory Drive in Griffith Park. Park rangers made their way down to the vehicle and found the driver, a 68-year-old woman, “alert and talking,” the Los Angeles Fire Department released in a statement.

By 7:13 a.m, LAFD arrived at the scene with equipment, and confirmed that the vehicle went approximately 300 feet down into the Griffith Park canyon. Firefighters made their way down to the victim and determined she was not entrapped, however the extent of her injuries were unknown at the time.

At 7:20 a.m, LAFD Air Ops was deployed to conduct a hoist operation. Upon being airlifted out, it was determined that the victim sustained a possible arm fracture, LAFD firefighter Margaret Stewart told Canyon News.

Additional information regarding the state of the victim, and the events leading up prior to the incident, cannot be confirmed at this time. Canyon News has reached out to LA Park Ranger Rose Watson for comment.