UNITED STATES–When you think of Thanksgiving, many things come to mind. First and foremost, turkey with all the trimmings, visits from family and football!

Family, friends and football, it doesn’t get any more American than that. This year’s slate of holiday football offered intriguing matchups.

First, a division showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Detroit Lions. Packers Quarterback Jordan Love threw four touchdown passes, leading Green Bay to a crucial 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Green Bay went 3 of 3 on fourth down — scoring twice to seal the win — and the Lions turned it over on downs two times when they went for it.

The Packers (8-3-1) swept the season series to earn a potential tiebreaker in the NFC North and are in second place in the division behind Chicago (8-3), which plays at Philadelphia on Friday.

The two-time defending division champion Lions (7-5) entered the game fighting for s playoff spot , then fell further back in the hunt with a third loss in five games.

Up next, it was the Kansas City Chiefs visiting the Dallas Cowboys. This was certainly the most highly anticipated game of the day. With both teams clinging to slim playoff hopes, a loss would basically eliminate the loser from playoff contention.

Unfortunately, that team would be the Kansas City Chiefs, as the Dallas Cowboys won their third game in a row, 31-28.

Each respective Quarterback, the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes and Cowboys QB Dak Prescott were sensational on the afternoon.

And fans of, “America’s Team” rejoiced.

The primetime game featured the Cincinnati Bengals visiting the Baltimore Ravens. Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow returned after a lengthy absence.He certainly did not disappoint, as he led the Bengals to a lopsided, upset victory, 32-14. The final score was not indicative of how much the Bengals dominated this game.

After each game the post game included the famous “Turducken”, made famous by the legendary coach and announcer John Madden. It consists of basically a chicken stuffed into a duck then stuffed inside a turkey.

After the Bengal game it was an amusing site watching the victors eat their massive Thanksgiving dinner. It was a perfect ending to a perfect day of Thanksgiving football.