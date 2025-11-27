HOLLYWOOD—There are storylines that can be fun, and then there are storylines in the soap opera arena that simply frustrate you to the core. Can you guess which soap opera I’m referring to? I’m talking about “The Bold and the Beautiful.” Gosh, they have beaten this narrative of Luna Nozawa like a dead horse, so much to the point that it has annoyed me to the core.

Look, Luna being revealed as the culprit that murdered Tom and Hollis and then later kidnapped Steffy and was ready to kill her also was fun. You know what wasn’t fun: learning she was Finn’s daughter that he never knew. It was like twist on-top of twist, as the audience soon discovered that Luna was pardoned from prison for committing 2 murders because Bill Spencer felt sorry for her. Make it make sense.

Luna loses it and goes on a rampage, nearly kidnapping Hayes, actually kidnapping his teacher and then pulling a gun on Sheila and Steffy. Sheila was shot, and Liam was shot. The audience finally though the end was near when Luna was pronounced dead. Wait for it, she was NOT because Dr. Li decided to try to give her niece another shot at redemption from keeping her alive. Would Luna turn over a new leaf. Nope. She drugged and raped Will getting pregnant with his child in the process.

This led to Luna FINALLY getting thrown behind bars where the audience thought that was the end of her, but nope. She found a way to escape prison and went straight to Will begging for forgiveness. Will was livid, and so was Electra. People have already sad this so it’s not a stretch, but no one cares about the relationship between Will and Electra. The chemistry is NOT EXPLODING on the small screen despite the writers seeming to think otherwise.

Long story short, the hunt for Luna began and she fell over a cliff and into the water. She is presumed dead. Do you know what that means in the soap opera world? Luna Nozawa is not dead, the soap is just taking a break from the character, until she returns in the future. You should likely expect her to probably be caring a baby as well. Luna is a great liar so that tale about her miscarrying the baby with Will? Yeah, I don’t know if I buy that? Would you?

Why am I bringing this up? It feels like “The Bold and the Beautiful” is seriously struggling in the narrative department. The same storylines feel like they are being recycled over and over and over again. First it was Luna, now it’s likely to be Brooke, Ridge and Taylor with a mix of Deacon. Why? Taylor and Deacon have shared a few kisses and moments, and we all know Sheila is possessive as hell.

She has history with Taylor Hayes, history that almost left Taylor and Brooke dead because of Sheila shooting them. Do I want to see crazy Sheila unleashed again? Yeah, why? There are a lack of villains on daytime TV and the villains that we do have are of a new age, where they have to be ‘reformed’ from bad too good. I don’t want to see that I want a villain who is an actual villain and refuses to adhere to the norms, and if anything, they embrace their villainy to a point that is so riveting it makes TV must-see.

I’m not even about to chat about Liam and Hope because that was so unbelievable. One minute you’re engaged to Carter and like 2 seconds later you’ve cut off the engagement, professed your love to Liam and now you guys are engaged? Yeah, I wanted to see those two back together, but c’mon, the writing here was just so sloppy and bad. Maybe we need some new characters in the mix to shake the plots up a bit and bring excitement back to a soap opera that used to be so much fun to watch.