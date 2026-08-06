LOS ANGELES—Retired NFL Star Aaron Donald reportedly worked out with the Los Angeles Rams including wearing his helmet during the workout. Donald and Rams have been mentioning a return over time. The workout took place at the Rams training camp.

The stories of him coming back have been developing all summer as the Rams are building a contending team for the Super Bowl. The franchise added pass-rusher Myles Garret via a trade which rose the ceiling of the team.

This caused Donald to start thinking about a potential return. He spent Wednesday, August 5 going through drills at the Los Angeles Rams facility in Woodland Hills.

A decision has yet to be made for the 35-year-old. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since the 2023 season. That year, Donald put up 53 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks.