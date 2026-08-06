WESTWOOD—A suspicious package was found on the UCLA School of Law campus on Wednesday, August 5. The UCLA Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene, and a corridor inside one of the law buildings was evacuated as a safety precaution.

Law enforcement indicated the package was isolated and that there is currently no threat to the public. The contents of the package and who it belonged to remain unknown at this stage. The investigation is ongoing.

This is not the first time a suspicious package has been reported on UCLA’s campus. In previous cases, similar incidents were resolved within 90 minutes to 150 minutes, after the Los Angeles Police Department bomb squad determined the items were harmless.

The public was asked to avoid the location until authorities gave the clear. Updates on the investigation are expected to be shared through UCLA’s Bruin ALERT system and Bruins Safe Online.