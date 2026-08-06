PACIFIC PALISADES—Following the Palisades Fire in January 2025, Palisades Village was forced to close amidst the destruction and heavy smoke damage. Saturday, August 15 at 10:30 a.m. will mark the grand reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and an event-packed day.

Palisades Village is a walkable and open-air luxurious spot with shopping and dining options, and its return has been anticipated. The village is home to over 40 uniquely curated boutiques, entertainment, and fresh-food experiences.

The grand opening event and ribbon-cutting ceremony are both open to the public and will feature various daytime festivities, shop openings, restaurant openings, as well as a special event finale. Palisades Village is located at 15225 Palisades Village Lane.

Daytime festivities are set to take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the special event finale set to begin at 8 p.m. Shops will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Attendees can anticipate special grand opening offers from Palisades Village restaurants and boutiques including A.L.C Bar’s free gift with purchase for the first few guests, Diptyque offers personalized canvas totes, elysewalker offers “Palisades Forever” tote bags, champagne, DJ and photos, and Isabel Marant will feature specialty cocktails.

Denim brand PAIGE is offering multiple goodies including custom patches and embroidery by Rumi Lane and limited-edition Palisades merch with proceeds benefiting SteadFast LA, plus an exclusive Palisades Village tote bag.

Popular clothing brand Reformation will give out farmers market totes and mini Erewhon green juices. Admission is free, and parking is complimentary. The parking garage opens at 9 a.m., while valet parking opens at 11 a.m.