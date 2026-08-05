BURBANK—On July 31, Los Angeles County Animal Control reportedly executed a search warrant at actress Linda Blair’s WorldHeart Foundation where investigators found upwards of 250 dogs at her rural 2.5-acre property in the Antelope Valley area.

Actress, animal activist, and founder of WorldHeart, who is best known for her role as Regan MacNeil in the classic 1973 horror film, The Exorcist, has publicly defended herself since last Friday when the warrant was executed, reminding the public, she was not accused of any crimes.



According to reports, Blair’s home was searched on Friday, July 31, under an inspection warrant executed by the LA County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) and officials from the LA County Department of Regional Planning. 251 dogs were found on site.

No dogs were taken into custody. There were no signs of abuse or maltreatment of the animals.



Blair started her animal rescue in 2003 and began as an educational outreach on spaying, neutering and putting an end to puppy mills. She is now over her 100-pup limit. The DACC issued the following statement.



“The goal today is to inspect this property for buildings and structures associated with a kennel operation reported to have more than 100 dogs. The warrant allows us to lawfully access the property and verify compliance with county codes. “



Linda Blair indicated on her social media sites that the visit was more “About paperwork.”



No criminal charges have been filed against the actress. Those who want to help with dogs are encouraged to go to Linda Blairs’ WorldHeart Foundation website.



Over 120 dogs are pictured as being available for adoption, many of which are larger dogs. Some smaller breeds are available as well. There are applications to adopt, and to volunteer. There’s a store to purchase animal rescue swag and to donate to Blair’s cause.