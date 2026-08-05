UNITED STATES—I had to go to the polls this week. Why? We had a primary election with some major things at stake. Governor of the state, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives and a few important races. However, I have come to the realization that when it comes to primaries, not a lot of people vote, and I’m trying to wrap my mind around why people do not go to the polls and vote.

I mean the opportunity to vote is a blessing. Especially as an African-American where just 60 years ago, you would be killed if you were trying to cast a vote. Imagine trying to go to the polling station and someone spraying you with a firehose, having dogs attack you, police intimidating you, getting assaulted, kidnapped and lynched. That is crazy to realize this was America not too long ago.

Yet, you still have government officials trying to prevent people from voting. The worst thing you can do to a African-American is try to prevent them from voting because it will only rile them up that much more to ensure their ballot is cast. I have never bought and I will never buy that notion that your vote doesn’t count. It does and I have always been instilled by my parents and grandparents (more notably) that your vote matters more than you think.

You voting can encourage others to vote. I must say, I was surprised when I went to my polling station this week because I had to go quite early because of school and work obligations. Guess what, the polls were busy. People were out voting and seemed excited to vote, which was something I never expected. Why? A lot of people seem to think the primary is not relevant, but it is because it ultimately leads to the big election come November 2026 when we have a ton of races up for grabs as it pertains to the United States Senate and House of Representatives because a massive shift in power could erupt.

What does that mean? The Republicans who are in power, could be out of power, and President Donald Trump could be in a lame duck session if he loses just control of the Senate or the House. A shift could cause some major changes in the government and policies. With that said, I wanted to know from the people I chatted with who didn’t vote, why they refused to.

The biggest answer I kept receiving was they didn’t think it mattered or was important. I want to rip their heads off. Why are you thinking that? The fact that you’re not going to vote is the reason you see certain things unfold when it comes to the political sphere. I can totally understand if you were on your deathbed and you just couldn’t vote, but beyond that there is no excuse. You have mail-in voting, you have early in-person voting. Hell if you have to miss work to cast a vote, you need to cast that vote and not overlook it.

I couldn’t wait until I turned the age 18 because it gave me the power to let my voice be heard. I’ve voted ever since, and will make sure to vote every single time something in my city, state or on the federal level is at risk. Not voting, I’m saying I don’t care what is unfolding and it has no precedence for me and that is a terrible take to have.

I almost feel like if people don’t vote, they should lose their ability to vote, especially if you’re intentionally not voting because you’re being lazy. It doesn’t take a lot of work to cast a vote, and you should take it lightly. It matters you’re setting a standard for your children if you have them and to the people in your orbit. You might encourage others to vote when you do vote.

Written By Zoe Mitchell