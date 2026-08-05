Earlimart, CA – On the morning of Tuesday, August 4, 2026, a single-vehicle rollover collision left a driver with severe injuries on Highway 99, according to KBAK.

The California Highway Patrol reports that the accident took place around 8:40 AM on northbound Highway 99 north of Avenue 48.

Authorities said the driver was pinned inside the vehicle following the rollover and sustained major injuries. It was unknown at the time of reporting whether anyone else was injured in the crash.

The roadway was reopened just before 10:00 AM. The investigation remains ongoing.

Tulare County Car Accidents and Personal Injury Claims

California law follows the principle of comparative negligence. This means that even if a driver is found partially at fault for an accident, they may still pursue compensation if the negligence of another party, such as a road hazard or defective vehicle equipment, contributed to the crash. Investigators with California law enforcement examine factors such as roadway conditions and vehicle condition to determine what role outside factors may have played.

The driver injured in this collision may have the right to pursue a personal injury claim. A personal injury claim can provide compensation for medical expenses, lost wages, pain and suffering, and other damages related to the accident.

Tulare County Personal Injury Lawyer

If you or someone you love was injured in an accident like the one described here, on Highway 99 north of Avenue 48, contact a California personal injury lawyer for any questions or to receive a no-cost, no-obligation case assessment.