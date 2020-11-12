MALIBU—Oscar-winning actress, and Nashville native, Reese Witherspoon has sold her $6.7 million vacation home, which she reportedly made a $500,000 profit after initially purchasing the property in 2019.

The buyer is heiress, Meg Haney, who’s also coming out of the Volunteer State. She is the daughter of a real estate billionaire from Chattanooga, Tennessee who is also a well-known political donor. Haney’s sister is a fashion designer, who served as Witherspoon’s stylist.

The home, which was originally built in the 1950s, was later renovated by previous owners. Previous owners of the property did not live on the property, instead they operated it as a venue for weddings, until they sold the property.

Along with the main house, the home has a guest house, which is a barn-style, utilizing an entire kitchen, along with a separate art studio, as well as a screening room, both of which are located on different parts of the property. The home has fruit trees, vegetable gardens and ancient sycamores.

There is an area for riding equestrian horses, with a stable and riding ring, a bocce-ball court and grassy fields, so dogs and kids can run around and play with plenty of room to spare.