SANTA MONICA—On Thursday, November 12, the city of Santa Monica announced it will be holding its annual tenant and landlord forum on Wednesday, December 2, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event will be hosted by the Santa Monica City Attorney’s Office and the Rent Control Board and will be held through teleconference. Capacity is limited and registration will be required to attend the event.

Santa Monica landlords, property managers, tenants, and service providers are welcome to attend the event. Topics will include an update on City Hall operations, protections for tenants during COVID-19, residential leasing requirements for Santa Monica, and Rent Control’s Interactive Information System Under Development. A Q&A will also be held after the topic presentation.

To register for the event visit https://bit.ly/36rzzLO.