PORTLAND — Truck driver Adam Haner was violently assaulted in a Black Lives Matter protest in the Portland downtown area on Sunday, August 16. Investigators identified the suspect as 25-year-old Marquise Love, according to the news release by Portland Police Bureau on August 18.

A graphic video posted by a witness @livesmattershow shows that Love pulled Haner out & beat him senseless, which caused Haner to bleed and fall unconscious.

BREAKING: After causing a white man to crash his truck in downtown Portland, BLM militants then beat the man and knock him unconscious 911 has been called pic.twitter.com/zLyM4NoVJv — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) August 17, 2020

Marquise Love, who allegedly beat Haner unconscious, is a dad of a young son, according to New York Post’s report. He was recently fired from his security guard job, and before that he had worked as a “ramp agent” at Portland International Airport until July 2016, according to the Port of Portland spokeswoman’s report.

Brian Haner, a brother of the victim Adam Haner, established a GoFundMe to pay for his medical expenses on August 17. He said, “Hoping this money will help Adam get things together for his life after the attack he suffered. I know he will need repairs, or to replace the truck that was wrecked.”

Adam Haner was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries and already released, Portland Police bureau confirmed on August 18. He posted photos of himself with two black eyes on Facebook on August 18.

“Adam is still in worse shape than the first time I was able to get some information…He is still very dazed. He doesn’t remember everything that has happened,” said Brian Haner on GoFundMe on August 18. He also asked the public not to contact Adam and his girlfriend Tammie directly, since they have been overwhelmed with calls, messages and texts.

Tammie Martin, Haner’s girlfriend, said they were both called “white supremacists” during the confrontation. She witnessed Haner had pulled over his Ford truck in order to help a person who had things stolen. She claims that the people around them were not a protesting group, saying, “They were just looking for a fight. They were trying to fight people driving by.”

According to Portland Police Bureau, investigators tried to contact Love but could not locate him, and will continue to look for him as there is probable cause for his arrest.

Portland Police Bureau investigators have reported that people are trying to contact Love after possible personal information such as social media was posted online, and they urge the public to not contact him directly, since it could be dangerous. Also, they alerted the public that the information spread on social media is not necessarily the facts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Brent Christensen at 503-823-2087 or over email at Brent.Christensen@portlandoregon.gov.