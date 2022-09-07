WOODLAND HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) is asking the public to come forward if they were a victim of sexual exploitation suspect Peter Fletcher who was recently arrested.

On September 1, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children, served a residential search warrant in Woodland Hills. This warrant was a result of a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTip for child sexual exploitation material.

The LAPD reported that evidence of child sexual abuse material was recovered on numerous electronic devices belonged to Fletcher. Fletcher, a resident of Woodland Hills, was arrested and booked to Van Nuys Jail for 311.11 (a) Penal Code Section- Knowingly Possessing Child Pornography, with a bail amount set at $20,000.

The ICAC Task Force is comprised of over 100 federal and local affiliate agencies that detect and investigate child predators that use the Internet to contact children or deal in child sexual abuse material. The public is alerted that any suspected inappropriate contact with a minor or knowledge of child sexual abuse material on the internet, should be immediately reported to their local law enforcement agency or to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 843-5678, or missing kids.com. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will forward the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency nationwide.

Anyone who may have been a victim, or have any information is asked to contact Detective Paula Meares at (562) 624-4027. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call The LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters can download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.