WOODLAND HILLS—Ahang Mirshojae, the ex-wife of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday, August 10, to charges that she hired a man to kill her ex-husband. Mirshojae is charged with first-degree murder along with two special circumstance allegations, murder for financial gain and murder while lying in wait. If convicted, she could be sentenced to life in prison without parole or face the death penalty depending on how the case is resolved.

On August 23, 2024, Dr. Hamid Mirshojae was shot and killed outside his medical office in Woodland Hills. He was ambushed by a masked gunman as he approached his car and died from the gunshot wound.

Ahang is accused of hiring Evan Hardman to kill her ex-husband. Prosecutors say Sarallah Jawed helped facilitate the murder and drove Hardman out of state a few days afterward, while Ashley Rose Sweeting allegedly drove Hardman to and from the scene of the crime.

A few months before the murder, on May 3, Hardman and Jawed allegedly assaulted Dr. Mirshojae with a blunt object. Sarallah Jawed, 38, was charged with one felony count of murder and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case. Ashley Rose Sweeting, 41, was charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

Following a preliminary hearing, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Eleanor Hunter did not find sufficient evidence to uphold a murder charge against either Jawed or Sweeting. Jawed was ordered to stand trial on the assault with a deadly weapon charge; the case was resolved. On July 23, he pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree robbery and was sentenced to three years in state prison.

Sweeting’s case appears to be on hold for now. On July 9, a deputy district attorney told the judge that prosecutors are not proceeding against her at this time.

Hardman was arrested on December 10, 2024, in Texas and has been extradited to California. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Hardman told police that Ahang Mirshojae offered him $400,000 to kill her ex-husband and claimed she wanted him dead out of jealousy over his new marriage. The district attorney’s office said Mirshojae allegedly committed the crime for financial gain.