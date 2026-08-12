BEVERLY HILLS—The city of Beverly Hills is hosting a Wildlife Workshop on Thursday, August 13. Any residents who have questions about coyotes being spotted in their neighborhood can join the interactive workshop.

The event will take place from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The online Zoom link will be provided after registration. Specialists will share information on how residents can keep their pets safe.

Join Rebecca Dmytryk, President & CEO of Humane Wildlife Control Inc. and a nationally recognized expert on coyote behavior and intervention, alongside Sam Ramirez, CEO of Humane Pest Control Inc., who specializes in wildlife exclusion, prevention, and poison-free rodent control.

The workshop is designed to be interactive and practical. Residents should come with questions about their property, their neighborhood, recent coyote encounters, or any other coyote-related concerns they have.

The city of Beverly Hills notes on their website that coyotes are a natural part of the urban ecosystem. Contrary to popular belief, they are not limited to hillsides or “wild’ areas. It is normal to see coyotes in their neighborhood, but there are steps to take to reduce the likelihood of a coyote interaction and to appropriately react when you see a coyote. For more details visit: https://www.beverlyhills.org/1459/Coyote-Resources.