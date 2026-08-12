WEST HOLLYWOOD—On Tuesday, August 11, the city of West Hollywood announced its co-sponsorship of the fourth-annual Los Angeles Kids Book Festival, which will take place in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard, on Sunday, August 23, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The free event aims to celebrate children’s literature, foster a love for reading, and provide a platform for both young readers and rising authors to engage with the magical world of books and meet authors and illustrators.

The city co-sponsored and hosted the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival since 2023. The keystone event from the nonprofit ABC Foundation (American Born Chinese Foundation) offers families and young readers an immersive experience that celebrates storytelling and reading.

The event will feature a wide range of activities catering to children of all ages, including special appearances, performances, guest book readings by renowned authors, engaging arts activities, and an epic foam party. Local authors and illustrators will be present to share insights, inspirations, and stories. For schedule details, visit: lakidsbookfestival.com/2026-schedule.

Parking at the city’s five-story parking structure, located at 625 N. San Vicente Boulevard, is expected to be impacted, as a result of the event. Attendees are asked to carpool, use public transportation by planning their trip with the Metro Trip Planner, or consider rideshare services. Paid public parking is also available at the Pacific Design Center, located at 8687 Melrose Avenue.

For announcements about the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival by visiting www.lakidsbookfestival.com. For media inquiries, or additional information contact the Los Angeles Kids Book Festival at info@lakidsbookfestival.com.